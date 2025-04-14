iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

