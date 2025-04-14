Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $132,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $346.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $286.32 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.13.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

