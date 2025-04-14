iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,968,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $772,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,143,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,653,000 after buying an additional 369,596 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 147,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

