Harley-Davidson (HOG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2025 – Harley-Davidson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/4/2025 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

