Senvest Management LLC Lowers Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,949,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370,495 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up 12.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tower Semiconductor worth $409,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,683 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,345,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $33.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSEM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

