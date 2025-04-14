Dagco Inc. Purchases 6,988 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Dagco Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of RDVY opened at $54.96 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
