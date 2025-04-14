Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $171,798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,904,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,350,000 after purchasing an additional 753,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 760.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 700,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 618,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.