Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in BCE by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BCE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 174,728 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $4,404,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $8,233,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

BCE Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 177.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 2,291.67%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

