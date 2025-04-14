Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

CHD opened at $104.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

