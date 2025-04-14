Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 66,244 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 32,837.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,011,000 after purchasing an additional 840,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

