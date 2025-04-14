Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 5.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $147.60 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

