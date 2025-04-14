Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after buying an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.82 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.95. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

