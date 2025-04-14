Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $918.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $960.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $885.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.