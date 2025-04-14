Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $731.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.67.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

