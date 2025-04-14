CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 5,833 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $76,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,651,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4,138.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 132,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,917,000. Finally, TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $360.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

