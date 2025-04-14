Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

ONB stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 405,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

