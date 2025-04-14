China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

