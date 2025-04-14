China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
About China Eastern Airlines
