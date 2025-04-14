Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

HMC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $27.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 50.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $36,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

