Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

