15,415 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

