Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 498,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 315,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

EMLC opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $25.55.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

