LTS One Management LP Buys Shares of 110,000 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,496,000. Expedia Group makes up 5.7% of LTS One Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $670,565,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 293,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 224,732 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 821.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 251,940 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,593 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after acquiring an additional 224,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $150.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.