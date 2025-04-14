Quaker Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,243 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 1.6% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 48.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 81.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

