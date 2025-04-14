Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Position Lifted by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Freshworks accounts for about 1.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,385.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Freshworks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,838. The trade was a 34.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $52,291.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,263.10. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,577 shares of company stock worth $883,242 in the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $12.53 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.