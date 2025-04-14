Value Partners Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,687,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,035,952,000 after purchasing an additional 734,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,558,000 after buying an additional 2,644,627 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,437,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,627,000 after buying an additional 344,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $428,759,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,175,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,993,000 after acquiring an additional 405,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

TRP stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

