Charis Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Realty Income a Buy as Its Dividend Streak Grows?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.