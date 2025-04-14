Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $12.48 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 7.7% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $116.12 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

