Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Increased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $30,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

