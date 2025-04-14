Campion Asset Management Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Campion Asset Management lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $231.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

