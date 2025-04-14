Rossby Financial LCC Invests $3.06 Million in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $46.61.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

