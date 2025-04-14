Charis Legacy Partners LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
