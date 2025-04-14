Quaker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 160,755 shares during the period. EQT makes up 23.6% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $63,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EQT by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $113,924,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after buying an additional 1,774,696 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,977,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

