Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,168 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology accounts for approximately 4.7% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $51,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after buying an additional 979,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after acquiring an additional 357,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,505,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 479,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

CRS opened at $170.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

