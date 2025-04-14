Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 543,234 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,234 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 441,770 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after buying an additional 164,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 169.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 120,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 898,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 98,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $266,093.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,080.55. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,456.77. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,265. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BASE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.9 %

Couchbase stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

