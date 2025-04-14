118,557 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 118,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.01.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

