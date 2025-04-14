Tribune Investment Group LP Makes New $12.45 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,000. S&P Global comprises 7.0% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $465.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.14.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.