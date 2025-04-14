Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 33,303,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 46,018,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Gfinity Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a market cap of £2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gfinity plc will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Gfinity

In other news, insider David Halley purchased 24,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,884,076.93). 44.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

