Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Has $31.31 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Matson makes up approximately 2.9% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $31,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Matson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,328,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $101.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

