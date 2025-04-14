Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Holdings Increased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,383 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $14.83 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,206.97. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

