Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 152.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,273 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 216,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,511,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 592,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 939.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 445,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 303,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In related news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc bought 8,143,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,974,540. This trade represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE CTOS opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

