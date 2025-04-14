Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,248 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DY

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.