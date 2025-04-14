Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $9.37 Million in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

