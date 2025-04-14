Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,331 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $2,633,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 650,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

