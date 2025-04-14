SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,567 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $79,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in SunOpta by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In related news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,758. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

SunOpta Price Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

