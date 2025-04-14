Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,992,000. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 0.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $108.94 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

