Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 914,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,164 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI makes up about 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.