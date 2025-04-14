PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 446,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,505 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $43,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDD by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $499,972,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PDD by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

PDD stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

