The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,359,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309,349 shares during the quarter. Honest comprises about 2.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Honest worth $37,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 2.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on HNST

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other Honest news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $182,532.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honest Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.