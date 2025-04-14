YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

NYSE YPF opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

