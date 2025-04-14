Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given Sell Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $112.44 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 38.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8,136.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,540,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

